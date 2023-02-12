The actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in the television drama “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead in the Texas home he shared with his family this week.

Longo died in his sleep from what is believed to be accidental alcohol poisoning, his agent, Alex Gittelson, told The Washington Post, although authorities could not immediately confirm the account. His body was discovered Wednesday morning, Gittelson said.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement sent via Gittelson. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo, sometimes known as Cody Anthony, was best known for appearing in 2011 on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives,” on which he played Nicholas Alamain. He went on to star as Eddie Duran in the 2012 series “Hollywood Heights” and appeared in films including “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” with Christina Milian. His other acting credits include “CSI: NY,” “Nashville” and “Make It or Break It,” according to IMDb.

Cody Lango was a part of several hit TV series including 'Nashville' Image Credit: IMdB

Longo was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault involving a child in January 2020, but it was later dismissed when the actor pleaded it down to misdemeanor assault, according to Clarksville Now, a newspaper based near his home at the time in Tennessee. The newspaper also reported that Longo was charged with domestic assault over a separate incident involving his wife the same year. His lawyer told The Post that it, too, was later dismissed.

“Cody should be remembered as a kind, gentle and talented soul,” the attorney, Iris Eytan, said in a statement. “He had a complicated relationship with his biological father which led to the false accusations which ensued. Both cases were dismissed, and that is alone proof that the accusations were without any merit.”

Longo, who was 34, according to his agent, was born in Denver and began his career onstage. He was also an avid musician and songwriter, according to his official website.

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he became a client,” Gittelson said in a statement. “My heart breaks for his amazing wife and kids. He had taken a few years off from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”