Ever wondered what model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen does to keep her skin looking so youthful?
Well, the social media superstar made sure her fans don’t have to wonder anymore.
Teigen listed her skincare routine in a recent Instagram post, but beware, it’s not going to come cheap.
“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!” Teigen wrote alongside a cute video.
She also jokingly mentioned that she was “forced” to use these products by skin expert Shani Darden, who also has her own skincare line.
First on Teigen’s list was the iS Clinical facial cleanser and face lotion (we’re personally fans of the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex).
Like any skincare lover, Teigen seemed to understand the importance of sunscreen, and said she uses a Control Corrective SPF 30 product.
The celebrity admitted that she splurges when it comes to some products, namely La Mer’s Creme de la Mer and a serum called The Concentrate — which retail for Dh693 (that’s just the starting price) and Dh2,593.5, respectively.
Other items that made the list include Biore nose and chin strips and Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads.
Teigen, who is married to John Legend and has two children with the Grammy-winning singer, is known for being open about her life on social media. The star recently posted about undergoing a COVID-19 test and later revealed it was to prepare for surgery to get her breast implants removed.