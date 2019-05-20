Actor Chris Hemsworth arrives for the world premiere of "Thor : The Dark World" at Leicester Square in London October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) Image Credit: REUTERS

‘Avengers’ star Chris Hemsworth is to play an undercover detective in a $40 million (Dh146.9 million) comedy about two mismatched cops investigating a series of casino heists, the distributors told media at Cannes on Sunday.

Entitled ‘Down Under Cover’, the film has been snapped up by Paramount with production expected to start in February.

The picture casts the Australian actor opposite fast-rising comedy star Tiffany Haddish, with the ill-suited pair thrown together in an investigation in which the main suspects happen to be a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are producing, with the script written by Peter Hoare. A director has not yet been chosen.