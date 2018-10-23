Actor Chris Hemsworth showcased his brand of Aussie hospitality this weekend — and perhaps the perks of being a loaded celebrity.

The Bad Times at the El Royale star used a private helicopter for some good when he and trainer pal Luke Zocchi picked up a street-side hitchhiker and dropped him off in Byron Bay, where they were heading to surf. (Hemsworth is also building a gargantuan home there.)

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about,” Hemsworth wrote on Sunday on Instagram, sharing a video detailing the fortunate sequence of events.

The hitchhiker was musician Scott Hildebrand, who had just arrived in Brisbane from Mexico with his instruments in tow. According to his website, the Chicago native is on tour in Australia.

Footage from the trio’s journey showed the surprised singer boarding the Thor: Ragnarok star’s car. It then cut to an airfield where Hemsworth gave him a headset to prepare for the flight, then arriving in Byron Bay — where Hemsworth was photographed this weekend enjoying a day trip with his family.

On his Instagram page, Hildebrand later posted a clip of him singing Ready to Fly, the song Hemsworth and Zocchi’s video was set to.

“When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor... So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks guys!” Hildebrand wrote.

No doubt he’s revealing in the high-profile exposure.