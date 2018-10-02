Chris Evans has criticised rapper Kanye West’s call for the abolition of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution.

It all started on Sunday as West, 41, captioned a Twitter photo of himself wearing a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat on a private plane.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West tweeted.

Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also “allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labour,” tweeted writer Yashar Ali, who tried to make sense of West’s message. “But he doesn’t articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted,” Ali added.

Evans was not one of those delighted people.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” tweeted the Captain America actor, 37.

“The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying,” Evans concluded.

Responding to West’s support, Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Like many, I don’t watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ (even though I past hosted it) — no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Wearing a Make America Great Again hat, West delivered an unexpected speech in front of Saturday Night Live performers such as Colin Jost and host Adam Driver.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats... It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan,” he said.