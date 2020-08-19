Copy of Obit_Ben_Cross_34958.jpg-f93ee~1-1597814011021
Ben Cross arrives at the 'Chariots of Fire' Great British Premiere at Empire Leicester Square on July 10, 2012, in London. Image Credit: AP
Ben Cross, an actor who starred in the Oscar Award-winning film ‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Star Trek,’ has died. He was 72.

His representative Tracy Mapes said the actor died suddenly on Tuesday after a short illness. Mapes said Cross had just finished filming the horror movie ‘The Devil’s Light’ with Virginia Madsen for Lionsgate.

Cross was a veteran actor who broke through with the 1981 film ‘Chariots of Fire,’ which won the Oscar for best picture. He had the leading role as Olympic runner Harold Abrahams in the true story about two British athletes at the 1924 Games.

Cross starred alongside Sean Connery and Richard Gere in the 1995 film ‘First Knight.’ He played Spock’s father Sarek in the 2009 reboot of ‘Star Trek’ and portrayed Prince Charles in the television film ‘William & Kate: The Movie’ in 2011.

Chariots Of Fire
Chariots Of Fire Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

In other roles, Cross was the leading character in the TV miniseries ‘Solomon’ in 1997. In the same year, he appeared as Captain Nemo in the CBS remake of ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.’

Mapes said Cross stars in the upcoming ‘Last Letter From Your Lover.’