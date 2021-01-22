Casey Affleck. Image Credit: Reuters

Actor Casey Affleck has dismissed speculation alleging that he threw out a life-size cardboard cut-out of actress Ana de Armas after her split from his brother Ben Affleck.

Earlier this month, photos of a man placing the cut-out in the trash surfaced shortly after news broke that de Armas and Ben had called it quits. The photo shows that it’s the same cut-out Ben’s three children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — played around with.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

“No, that’s not me, and I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to,” Casey told etonline.com.

“A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn’t think of one and a joke didn’t seem appropriate. And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me,” he added.

He thinks that this year has been really hard on people in relationships.

“I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else,” said Casey.

He also praised de Armas’s acting skills.

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called ‘Blonde’, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award. She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her,” he said.

“I think she’s a catch in every way. And I’ll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don’t think he’ll have any problems (either). My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you’re single’,” he added.

When asked if de Armas and Ben could reconcile, Casey said that he has “no idea”, but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out”.