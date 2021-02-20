Never say never and even though Cameron Diaz agrees, she still maintains that she is done with Hollywood and would be happy never making a movie again.
The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star, whose last film was 2014’s ‘Annie’, has revealed she is happier focusing on having a personal life of her own. The 48-year-old star is mother to Raddix, who was born to her and Benji Madden in 2019, while on the professional front, she is developing an organic alcohol brand.
Speaking on the SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce show, Diaz called motherhood “the most fulfilling part of my life so far. I just like so important.”
A Hollywood return also doesn’t appear to be on Diaz’s plan currently. “I’m never going to say never about anything in life. I’m just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never.”
She further added: “I couldn’t imagine like being a mom now with my child… to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn’t.”