Model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee, actress Nicola Peltz, have a unique way of showing their love for each other.
The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress got their wisdom teeth coated in gold and put on necklaces, and they both posted images to social media wearing the jewellery.
“I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend,” Peltz, 26, wrote on Instagram stories.
“The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiance. I love you like crazy,” Beckham, 22, gushed on his own Instagram story, posing with the dental decoration. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, in July 2020 proposed to Peltz with a gold ring featuring a single diamond. The loved up couple made their relationship public in January.
“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day,” Beckham wrote on Instagram at the time.
Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria’s children — the couple also have sons Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven.
Peltz is known for her role as Katara in ‘The Last Airbender’ (2010) as well as appearing in ‘Transformers’. She also starred in ‘Bates Motel’ for two years.