British actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton will soon welcome their first child together.
Neither of them have shared many details about their relationship, let along news of their pregnancy. However, the ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ star debuted her prominent baby bump at the screening of her upcoming movie ‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ in New York City.
Ashton, 37, wore a glamorous, beaded tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture on the red carpet and Vogue had exclusive behind-the-scenes images of Ashton getting all dolled up for the evening; while also confirming that she’s very much pregnant.
Hiddleston, 41, was not at the red carpet with his fiancee, but Ashton had company in the form of her ‘Mr Malcolm’s List’ co-stars, Indian actress Freida Pinto, Theo James, Sope Dirisu and Sianad Gregory, and director Emma Holly Jones.
In the period drama, Pinto takes the lead as Selina Dalton, a young woman in 1800s England who helps her friend Julia Thistlewaite (Ashton) get revenge on a suitor who rejected her.
Hiddleston, best known for playing Marvel villain Loki, and Ashton acted together in the 2019 play ‘Betrayal’ and reportedly starting dating around that time, before making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2021. They sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March when Ashton was spotted with a sparkling band on her ring finger.
Hiddleston later confirmed the happy news to the Los Angeles Time, saying in June that he was “very happy”.
The actor previously had a high-profile relationship with singer Taylor Swift.