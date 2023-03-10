"I'm so grateful that we've had the ability to not just return, but do it in such an amazing capacity and be hosted by Paramount Pictures," shared Chopra, who is co-hosting Thursday night's event with Mindy Kaling. "I mean, this is iconic. And to be able to look around me, and see my peers and colleagues that have hustled and pounded the pavement for years, and to be able to have them receive a moment that's just theirs, makes me like, cry."

As for what to expect at the event, Chopra said the night is all about the nominees, all of whom are nominated in some capacity for an Academy Award.

Nominated films at this year's ceremony include RRR, Turning Red, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming," she explained. This'll be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back."

While chopra and Kaling are sharing a stage at the event, the pair have actually known each other for quite some time, said the new mom : "I mean -- mostly we talk about the bad stuff, like when bad stuff happens, we call each other."

"And I've noticed, yeah we'll meet at Holi parties or Diwali -- parties and social events -- but we actually call each other when sh*t goes down. And we're like, 'I'm not feeling good about this. And she helps me through." Chopra added of her longtime friend:

"And she's like, 'I'm not feeling good about it.' It's so nice to have -- you know when girls have each other's back. Especially, to have that with someone who comes from where I do. Even though we have culturally very different experiences, it's just wonderful to have that."