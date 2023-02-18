The international stunt coordinator Casey O’Neill, who choreographed the action sequences in the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, has likened superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

”They’re both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences,” O’Neill said. “Khan is just the same.”

The Emmy award-nominated O’Neill planned and executed some of the adrenaline-pumping action sequences in the movie that also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

“Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver Pathaan as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many and exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years,” he said. “It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before.”

‘Pathaan’ released on January 25 and is running successfully in theatres.

“SRK can adapt into many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen,” O’Neill said. “He’s a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew.”

O'Neill also planned the action sequences for the movie at Lake Baikal in Siberia.