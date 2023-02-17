Viewers of the spy-action thriller ‘Pathaan’ were in for a treat with actor Salman Khan’s cameo and seeing him fight the baddies alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actors may now be take each other head-on in a new film which will be an extension of the spy-universe of Yash Raj Films, called Yash Raj Spy Universe.
According to a report by ‘Pinkvilla’, the basic script for the film has been locked by YRF chief Aditya Chopra, who appeared in the recently released streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’.
Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the scripts for ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, according to the report, has been entrusted with the mentoring the writers of this spy universe.
While ‘Pathaan’ continues to break box-office records, Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’, also part of the YRF Spy Universe, will release later this year.
Should the movie materialise, it will be the first time in nearly two decades that the two actors featured in full-fledged roles. Their last such collaboration was ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ in 2003.