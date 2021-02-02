Hit TV show ‘Game of Thrones’ came to a controversial end in May 2019, but Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has been reminiscing about the time she hung out with its cast and the future richest man in the world.
Batra posted throwback pictures from a ‘Game of Thrones’ party in 2016 where she rubbed shoulders with Elon Musk.
“With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever — Elon Musk,” Batra captioned her photo, where a replica of the Hall of Faces can be seen in the background.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was in January named the richest person on the planet with a net worth of over $185 billion.
Batra, who was named Femina Miss India International in 1993, had in 2016 also posted pictures posing with ‘Game of Thrones’ actors Lena Headey, Aidan Gillen and Alfie Allen.
The 45-year-old star has acted in films such as ‘Virasat’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Talaash: The Hunt Begins’.
In 2017, Batra was in Dubai for the premiere of her first Hollywood project, ‘One Under the Sun’. In it she played astronaut Kathryn Voss, the sole survivor of a disastrous space mission.
“We shot the entire film in 11 days. That was very intense for me as an actor. They work on tight schedules. I’m waiting to work next on a studio film, where they actually train you, and you shoot on big, complex sets,” she told Gulf News at the time.
According to reports, Batra’s next movie project is action film ‘Squad’, which is also set to star Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa.