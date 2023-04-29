Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was in New York recently for the opening of a Tiffany & Co. Landmark store. And giving him company were the Hollywood actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Blake Lively, Florence Pugh, Zoey Kravitz and Michael B Jordan.
Singh, the only Indian actor on the guest list, is among the nation’s most valued celebrities, with a brand value of $181.7 million and around 47 brand associations. The actor — husband of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was at this year’s Oscars ceremony — also attends global events like the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, NBA, among other significant gatherings.
The actor took to Instagram to share images ahead of the event.
Clad in a white suit, Singh also sported a layered neckpiece and black shades. Earlier, the actor shared the invite of the event on his Instagram story.
Many videos and pictures from the event have been shared by one of Singh’s fan pages. In one of the videos, the actor is seen interacting with fans waiting outside the venue. He greeted them, waved at them and also blew flying kisses to them.
In one picture, Singh was framed with actress Zahirah MacWilson and Marion Caunter.
In another, he was conversing with National Basketball Association champion Dwayne Wade and actor Gabrielle Union. Singh is the NBA’s brand ambassador for India.
Singh, who hasn’t had a box office for a while, will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt — his co-star from Gully Boy. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.