Bollywood stars are having a glorious moment in Hollywood and the latest talent to make a splash in the West is actor Ali Fazal who is in Rome now to attend the international premire of his latest film 'Fast X' with Vin Diesel.
The actor, who made his Hollywood debut with the 7th film of the franchise, was spotted hobnobbing with his co-star Vin Diesel at the iconic colosseum in Rome. Images of him walking down the red carpet at the premiere and taking selfies with the colosseum background are doing the rounds.
'Fast X' will be out in the UAE cinemas on May 18. Directed by Louis Leterrier, 'Fast X' is hte sequel to 2021 blockbuster 'F9'. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto alongside an ensemble supporting cast including Fazal, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Rita Moreno.
This won't be Fazal's last Hollywood venture.
Fazal, who is known for his work in films like 'Fukrey' series and web series 'Mirzapur', will soon embark on the promotion of his next Hollywood film 'Kandahar' with actor Gerard Butler.
Kandahar' is set for a US release on May 26.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Fazal had spoken about evolution is key to an actor's career and how he is always game for new challenges. The self-made actor Fazal is married to actress Richa Chadha.