After a big awards haul at the Oscars 2019, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ could land a second movie, according to Queen’s music video director Rudi Dolezal.

Dolezal, who was close to Freddie Mercury, gave a hint on a possible sequel during an interview about Queen’s manager Jim Beach.

“I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid,” Dolezal said, adding that the follow-up film is now “being heavily discussed in the Queen family”.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which was released in India by Fox Star Studios, is a biopic on Mercury and the band Queen, and explores the rise of the band with a focus on the Indian-origin lead singer’s personal life, his sexuality and the way he dealt with his fame.

Beach also produced ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which has made more than $870 million (Dh3.2 billion) worldwide. The rock biopic won four Oscars last month and was nominated for Best Picture.

The movie ends with Mercury and the band’s iconic Live Aid performance, which is around the time that Dolezal began working with Queen — beginning with their 1985 song ‘One Vision’. He ended up doing around 30 videos for the band and its members, ending with Mercury’s final video shoot for ‘These Are the Days of Our Lives’ in 1991, the same year the singer died.