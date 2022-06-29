Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after an undisclosed medical emergency, reports have said.
TMZ reported that the rocker and husband of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning, before being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Pictures posted by the entertainment news website showed Barker being transported by medical staff on a stretcher with wife Kardashian by his side.
Barker also tweeted, “God save me,” however it’s unclear if it’s directly related to the hospitalisation.
Later, the musician’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama took to her Instagram story and posted: “Please send your prayers”.
The apparent health scare comes months after Barker and Kardashian got married — multiple times.
They first got unofficially “married” at a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator after the Grammy Awards on April 4.
Following that, Kardashian and Barker got legally married in Santa Barbara, California on May 15 in an intimate courthouse ceremony.
The Poosh founder wore a fitted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with stilettos and a veil, while the Blink-182 rocker wore an all-black suit.
“Till death do us part,” Kardashian captioned a series of black and white photos she shared on her special day, one of which featured a black convertible with the sign ‘just married’.
For their third and final ceremony on May 22, the couple and their families united in Portofino, Italy, for a spectacular bash that was documented in reality show ‘The Kardashians’.
This was Barker’s third marriage and Kardashian’s first. Barker has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares three kids with Scott Disick.