Much of the film’s cast was eagerly highlighted at March’s ceremony: a welcome splash of blockbuster lustre at an Academy Awards that largely lacked it. ‘Black Panther’ had at the time already been in theatres for a few weeks, leading host Jimmy Kimmel to note: “This is a night for positivity and our plan is to shine a light on a group of outstanding and inspiring films, each and every one of which got crushed by ‘Black Panther’ this weekend,” said Kimmel while much of the audience either laughed or winced. (On Oscar Sunday alone, ‘Black Panther’ grossed $19.9 million [Dh73.0 million].)