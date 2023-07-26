While Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film set several box office records, it faced scrutiny from some who believed that it portrays anti-man feminism. Seems like Tesla CEO Elon Musk also did not like the film.
He recently took to Twitter and slammed the film, "It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”
Musk was responding to a Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Oppenheimer.
In a jaw-dropping move, Musk recently replaced his own Twitter iconic bird logo with the letter X. X expected to unite communication, networking, finance, and more in one powerful platform
The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, as Barbie and Ken, respectively.