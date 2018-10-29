Singer Beyonce Knowles is being pressurised to axe a partnership with Philip Green after accusations of bullying and sexual harassment emerged against the Topshop tycoon.

The singer-songwriter created a clothing line with Green, now 66, in 2014. It was named Ivy Park after Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy.

The brand was launched in 2016 but the American performer is now facing calls to abandon the multimillion-pound joint venture.

“Beyonce has put herself forward as a women’s rights activist. She and her team need to look closely at these allegations,” said Yasmeen Hassan, from campaign group Equality Now.

Another activist, Nimco Ali, said: “Beyonce should say ‘I don’t want to work with Philip Green’.”

Green was named last week as the businessman involved in allegations of inappropriate conduct and non-disclosure agreements.

Green strongly denied this and claimed that he had suffered “the worst week of my life”.

He was also last week identified as the man who had taken out an injunction preventing publication of allegations about harassing staff, which too he denied.