Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Image Credit: AFP

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, just weeks before he learns whether he has won an Oscar.

The star of ‘The Power of the Dog’ was hailed by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ director JJ Abrams at the ceremony in the heart of Tinseltown.

JJ Abrams, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kevin Feige attend a ceremony honoring Cumberbatch with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Cumberbatch, who plays the title role in Marvel’s forthcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ described the star as an “extraordinary honour.”

“I’m British so part of me is finding this incredibly painful,” he told assembled fans. “The other part of me is quite enjoying this massive ego stroke.”

The star of actor Benedict Cumberbatch is seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the star unveiling ceremony, February 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

In a speech that called for action on climate change and invoked the pain of loss for people affected by COVID-19, Cumberbatch also reflected on the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

Cumberbatch, who rose to worldwide fame in the BBC series ‘Sherlock,’ has been nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Phil Burbank in Jane Campion’s gothic western ‘The Power of the Dog’.

His nomination is one of 12 nods for the psychological drama about a repressed cattle rancher in 1920s Montana.

He competes in the category against Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

The 94th Academy Awards gala is scheduled for March 27.