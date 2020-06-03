Reason for the Australian actress’ exit from the show remains unclear

Batwoman still Image Credit: Supplied

After the sudden exit of actress Ruby Rose as the protagonist from the ‘Batwoman’ series ahead of season two, the CW network has decided not to recast for her role of Kate Kane in the superhero drama, instead create a new character.

According to Deadline, the next actor taking up the position in the American television series will be playing a new identity.

The reason for the Australian actress’ exit from the show remains unclear.

In 2019, Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed.

While in 2018, the actress had quit Twitter after receiving backlash over her casting as a gay superhero Batwoman in the CW show.