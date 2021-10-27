211027 Baldwin set
The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

It was a legit gun, Carmack-Altwies told the paper. It was an antique-era appropriate gun. The prosecutor said an "enormous amount of bullets" had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.