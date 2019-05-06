Disney’s superhero blockbuster added $145.8 million in its second weekend

‘Avengers: Endgame’ continued its theatrical reign into a second weekend, swallowing the bulk of the box office and leaving newcomers such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Long Shot’ and ‘UglyDolls’ to fight for scraps.

Disney’s superhero blockbuster added $145.8 million (Dh535.44 million) in its second weekend (a 59 per cent drop) for a cumulative $619.7 million, becoming the fastest movie ever to get to $600 million domestically, according to estimates from measurement firm comScore.

Globally, it surpassed the $2 billion mark, earning $2.189 billion after just 11 days of global release, a new record. (‘Avatar,’ the previous record-holder, took 47 days to reach the benchmark and grossed $2.788 billion over the course of its theatrical run.)

‘Endgame’ is among just five films ever to reach $2 billion, joining its predecessor ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($2.048 billion) to become the second Marvel film on the list and the third Disney film, with ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($2.068 billion), ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ ($2.187 billion) rounding out the list.

‘Endgame’ currently stands as the No 2 film of all time behind only ‘Avatar’.

In second place, by quite a distance, Sony’s ‘The Intruder’ premiered with $11 million.

The thriller stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as young homeowners who are terrorised by the house’s previous owner (Dennis Quaid). It earned a dismal 27 per cent “rotten” score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

In third place, Lionsgate’s ‘Long Shot’ debuted with a lacklustre $10 million.

Starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, the romantic comedy earned a B CinemaScore and an 83 per cent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

At No 4, STX Entertainment’s ‘UglyDolls’ opened with a disappointing $8.5 million.

The animated musical comedy, based on a brand of toys of the same name, features the voices of Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, among others. It earned mixed reviews with a B-plus CinemaScore and a 34 per cent “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top five, Disney’s ‘Captain Marvel’ added $4.3 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $420.8 million.

At No 6, Fox’s faith-based ‘Breakthrough’ toted up an additional $3.9 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $33.2 million and Warner Bros.’ ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ came in seventh, adding $3.5 million for a cumulative $48.1 million.

Among limited releases, IFC Films’ ‘Non-Fiction’, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Juliette Binoche, opened with $29,056 in two locations for an average of $14,528.