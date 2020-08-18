‘High School Musical’ actress Ashley Tisdale has opened up about removing her breast implants due to health issues in the “most personal post I’ve ever shared” on Instagram.
“I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important,” wrote Tisdale, underneath an image of herself in a bikini lying on a beach.
“Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time… it did.”
Tisdale went on to reveal that “little by little” she began to struggle with minor health issues, such as food sensitivities and gut problems.
“I thought [they] could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal,” she wrote.
“This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to be fully me.”
The intention of the post was to promote Tisdale’s new platform, Frenshe, where she will help users “live your best non-toxic life” through “an honest approach to health and wellness”. The 35-year-old actress said she has met with holistic and non-holistic doctors over the years who have taught her the importance of living a “non-toxic life”.