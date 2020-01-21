Model announces on social media that she has had a boy

Image Credit:

Model Ashley Graham and her cinematographer husband Justin Ervin have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

“At 6pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” Graham posted the news on her Instagram story and Twitter on Monday. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

Graham and Irwin got married 2010, a year after they met. They announced the pregnancy on their ninth anniversary in August in a video posted to her Instagram with the caption: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

She revealed the baby’s gender on the ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

“Yay! I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!” she gushed.

She has yet to reveal the name of her son.