Black Canary actress Katie Cassidy is coming to the Middle East Film and Comic Con this year, which takes place from April 11 to 13 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Cassidy broke out in 2012 on The CW series ‘Arrow’, before reprising her role in ‘The Flash’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. She also plays the antagonistic version of her character, Black Siren, in the Arrowverse.
The actress will be at the last two days of MEFCC to meet-and-greet fans.
She joins Luke Cage actor Mike Colter, voice actress Tara Strong and ‘Walking Dead’ actor Ross Marquand at the pop culture and comic convention.
Various MEFCC ticket packages are available online now, starting with single-day passes at Dh115.