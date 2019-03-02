(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 6, 2018 US singer/songwriter Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City. Pop princess Ariana Grande is the first act in more than 50 years to claim simultaneously the top three spots on the US singles chart, industry tracker Billboard said February 18, 2019. The 25-year-old star is the second act in the Billboard Hot 100 chart's six-decade history to accomplish the feat, after The Beatles in 1964.Grande's "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and "Thank U, Next" monopolized the top hits chart following her fifth album's debut on Billboard's top albums tally. / AFP / Angela Weiss Image Credit: AFP