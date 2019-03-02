Singer Ariana Grande has beaten Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram.
According to Billboard, Gomez trailed behind Grande’s 146,286,173 followers with a count of 146,267,801.
Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months.
The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album ‘Thank U, Next’.
Not only on Instagram, Grande is active on Twitter. She has more than 61 million followers on the site.
But both Grande and Gomez trail football player Cristiano Ronaldo who has more than 155 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed person on the app.