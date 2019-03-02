Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) Image Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Singer Ariana Grande has beaten Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram.

According to Billboard, Gomez trailed behind Grande’s 146,286,173 followers with a count of 146,267,801.

Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months.

The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album ‘Thank U, Next’.

Not only on Instagram, Grande is active on Twitter. She has more than 61 million followers on the site.

But both Grande and Gomez trail football player Cristiano Ronaldo who has more than 155 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed person on the app.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 6, 2018 US singer/songwriter Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City. Pop princess Ariana Grande is the first act in more than 50 years to claim simultaneously the top three spots on the US singles chart, industry tracker Billboard said February 18, 2019. The 25-year-old star is the second act in the Billboard Hot 100 chart's six-decade history to accomplish the feat, after The Beatles in 1964.Grande's "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and "Thank U, Next" monopolized the top hits chart following her fifth album's debut on Billboard's top albums tally. / AFP / Angela Weiss Image Credit: AFP
