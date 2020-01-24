The Oscar-winning actor has been accused by two women of sexual misconduct

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. A New York City judge ruled that two additional women accusing Gooding of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at the "Jerry Maguire" actor's trial on charges he groped women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool) Image Credit: AP

Two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at his trial on charges that he groped three other women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, a judge ruled.

An April 21 trial date has been set for Gooding, who previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping.

Prosecutors said at the time that they had heard from more than a dozen women who could testify that the Oscar-winning star of ‘Jerry Maguire’ was also inappropriate with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants — as far back as 2001.