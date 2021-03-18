Actress Angelina Jolie has “proof” of her estranged husband Brad Pitt’s alleged domestic abuse, according to court documents obtained by news outlets.
In a March 12 court filing obtained by US Weekly, Jolie, 45, said she has “proof and authority in support” of her claims that the actor abused her during their marriage. No particular incidents were mentioned in the filing, but the actress and her minor children are ready give their testimony ahead of the former couple’s divorce trial, the documents added.
Jolie and Pitt, 57, were in a relationship for 12 years and married for two when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. They have six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
Jolie and Pitt have been largely silent about their divorce proceedings, but the ‘Maleficent’ actress mentioned her family life in a February interview with British Vogue.
“The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” Jolie said.
She also mentioned that Pitt lives five minutes away from her home as she wants the children to be close to their dad.