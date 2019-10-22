Image Credit:

Actress Amber Heard has slammed Instagram for showing a double standard on nudity guidelines by posting a photograph of her ‘Aquaman’ co-star Jason Momoa.

It came after one of her images was censored from the app last month because her nipple could be seen in it.

The 33-year-old star had posted the particular shot in September, in which she wore an open black blazer teamed with dark pantyhose and lingerie.

Heard posted a photoshopped image of her and Momoa in the same shot with her bare chest superimposed over his, explaining her point.

amberheard Verified In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies. See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most ..and thank you IG, here’s to 2019!

“In honour of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the female nipple... and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote.

“See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most... and thank you IG, here’s to 2019,” she added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a side-by-side of the photoshopped shot of Momoa and the original shot of herself, writing: “Is there a difference, with the options, A. Yes, One is art and B. This policy is [expletive].”

She cleared that she had no animosity against Momoa, leaving a comment that read, “Btw, love you AquaHubbs! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”

The actress has been an outspoken advocate on a number of gender and social issues, including women’s rights and gender inequality.