Actor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin on June 27, 2013 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Actor Alec Baldwin has posted a long video on Instagram on Sunday, titled ‘Consider the source’, in an apparent defence of his wife Hilaria Baldwin after she was lambasted online over her heritage.

Hilaria, who has been married to the Hollywood star since 2012, has been called out over social media for allegedly pretending to be Spanish and faking an accent.

Without directly addressing the controversy, Baldwin talked about fake news on social media and how he and his family have been victims of rumours in the media.

“We live in a world where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything,” Alec, 62, said. “They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

“I would say the majority of what’s been said... is false,” he added, without mentioning his wife. “It’s so spectacularly false. And they’ve said it about people I love, false things.

“When you love somebody, you want to defend them,” Alec said.

Hilaria, 36, also posted a video on Instagram to explain her accent and her name change from Hilary to Hilaria.

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain,” she wrote in the caption. “My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised.”