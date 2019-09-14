Image Credit:

It seems all is not well between the ‘Lonely’ hit maker Akon and his wife Tricia Ana. Rumours doing the rounds on the internet have suggested that Ana is dating a mystery man.

The rumours gained ground after a couple of pictures surfaced online where Ana is seen getting cosy with an unidentified man, according to Aceshowbiz.

Ana and Akon got married in a private ceremony in Africa quite sometime ago. It is also reported that the couple have been having a “on and off” relationship for years.

Besides Ana, Akon’s other former wives include Tomeka Thiam, with whom he has two children. Rachel Ritfield was also married to the rapper, though she decided to end the marriage in 2007.