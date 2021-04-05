‘Westworld’ star also spoke up about being a victim of sexual misconduct when she was 16

British actress Thandiwe Newton Image Credit: Agencies

She may have been Thandie Newton to her fans for decades but the ‘Westworld’ star is taking back her name to reveal the correct spelling and there’s no going back.

It’s Melanie Thandiwe Newton and its pronounced ‘tan-dee-way’. The Hollywood actress revealed this detail in an interview with British Vogue while also explaining that it was a spelling error in the 1991 film ‘Flirting’ that saw her stuck with the spelling for more than 30 years.

“The thing I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who truly see me,” said Newton in the interview with British Vogue. “And to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as ‘others’, which is what happens when you’re the only one.”

“That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” Newton added.

In the same interview, Newton also spoke up about the backlash she had received in 2016 for revealing she had been a victim of sexual misconduct at 16. The 48-year-old star had revealed earlier that a director had filmed up her skirt during an audition and had shown the video to his friends.