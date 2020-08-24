While ‘Dune’ fans are waiting with bated breath for a trailer, things are moving swiftly on the production end.
Actress Rebecca Ferguson has completed shooting for the upcoming sci-fi epic.
See also
- ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 19: 10 reasons why the film will always be loved
- Bollywood: When Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone did movies for free
- India: Celebrity couples who got married amid lockdown
- Challenged accepted: Hollywood and Bollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Reese Witherspoon show off their mood calendar
The film, directed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.
Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica, the official concubine of Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and mother to Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), took to Instagram on Saturday to share the update.
“And that’s a wrap for me… Love to all and everyone but extra squeeze for my 2 boys #denisvillenueve @tchalamet what a joy and what a ride! @dunethemovie,” she wrote.
Also starring Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, ‘Dune’ is slated to be released on December 18.