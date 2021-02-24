‘This is Us’ star says her son arrived right on his due date

Singer and actress Mandy Moore. Image Credit: AP

Singer and actress Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child, a son with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The ‘This is Us’ star says her bundle of joy arrived right on time.

“Gus is here... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of her son. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Earlier, 36-year-old Moore had been open about the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy, which she announced in September 2020.

“Weekly platelet check at the hematologist,” Moore posted on an Instagram Story in February. “My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan.’ Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”

In an interview with Romper, she also talked about trying to get pregnant and finding out from a fertility specialist that she might have endometriosis.

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” she said. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

She eventually ended up getting pregnant before the surgery, and almost didn’t believe it.

“Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it. I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks,” Moore said.