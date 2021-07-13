Halle Bailey Image Credit: instagram.com/hallebailey/

Singer and actress Halle Bailey has wrapped up filming for the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and has shared the first picture in character as Princess Ariel.

“And just like that..that’s a wrap after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...ߒ?,” she wrote in the caption.

Bailey, who is one half of the Grammy-nominated sister act Chloe x Halle, was first announced as the iconic mermaid character in 2019. She made headlines for being a rare Black actress cast as a Disney princess, let alone being cast in a role that was originally white.

“I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end,” Bailey wrote in her post. “This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be.”

The picture she shared sees her wearing a mermaid tail and a bikini top, with her long locks cascading down her shoulders — much like the Ariel from the 1989 animation.

“i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears) lol thank you sardinia for a wonderful ending!!! Xoxo,” she wrote, thanking her co-stars, which include Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.