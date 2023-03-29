US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto is set to visit to Mumbai after a gap of three years.
The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress will make a whirlwind visit to Mumbai to attend Christian Dior’s special fashion showcase on Thursday.
She has been invited to attend and be part of the special show dedicated to India.
Talking about her India visit, Pinto said: “...I’m so excited that this trip is also going to be a meaningful one with Dior. When fashion brands use their platform to highlight the incredible contribution from other cultures and in this case my own, my Indian culture, it’s an association I cannot afford to not get behind.”
“This has already been an incredible year for India in the field of arts and sports and so it’s only fair we add fashion to the list too.”
Pinto, via her production venture Freebird Films, is prepping for ‘The Henna Artist’ and Huma Abedin’s biopic.
‘The Henna Artist’ is a series based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling debut novel from Miramax TV written and executive produced by Sri Rao.
Abedin’s New York Times bestselling memoir, ‘Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds’, will be turned into a TV series where Pinto will star as Hillary Clinton’s top aide and longtime advisor.
Pinto and her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom will executive produce the series alongside Abedin.
Pinto, actress Sharon Stone and other female luminaries were honoured at this year’s New York Women in Film & Television Muse Awards.