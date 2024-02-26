Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in 'Star Trek: Discovery' and the Marvel film 'Captain Marvel', died on Sunday night following complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was 49.
According to a statement released on his Instagram account, the actor faced a series of crippling challenges due to his medical condition. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the spinal cord and brain. Difficulty walking, slurred speech, as well as muscle weakness, are some of the common symptoms.
"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many," the statement read.
"For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment," it added. The statement also spoke about how the actor lived each day as a gift.
"His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion, and community," the statement added.
As soon as the news of his death emerged, tributes began pouring in.
"The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world," read a statement on the official Star Trek website.