The Game's Afoot brings murder and mayhem to The Junction from Nov 27 to 29
It's elementary my dear. If you find means, motive, and opportunity when looking at a murder, you'll find the killer. But what if you find yourself in a situation generous with suspects and isolated from outside help and all the technology of modern warfare against crime? In The Game’s Afoot, written by Ken Ludwig and reanimated this weekend at The Junction, the audience will find themselves at exactly this juncture.
The H72 production, led by director Satyen Chandiramani, sets itself in 1936, where the actor William Gillette, who plays Sherlock Holmes on stage, finds his New Year's Eve party interrupted by the death of a rather dreary guest. Naturally, there is conjecture and William, who fancies himself somewhat of an expert on crime solving, puts himself on the job, channeling the ficticious British detective. Unfortunately, as Chandiramani explains to Gulf News, he’s not very good at it. The result is a group of revel makers plunged into a rabbit hole that leads to each one present being a suspect, comic confusion, and a shocking final reveal.
Much of the comedy comes, of course, from a character with the confidence but not the skills required to be a detective. “My approach has been to ensure that William never consciously tries to be funny. He genuinely believes he is the most capable person in the room, even when everything around him suggests otherwise. The more seriously he takes himself, the funnier the situation becomes. Beneath all that eccentricity is a character the audience can genuinely connect with,” says Chandiramani.
Travelling back in time requires some effort, the cast learned when they began to mould the stage into what would become a 1930s set. “From the very beginning, I wanted the audience to feel transported to 1936 the moment they entered the theatre. We've spent nearly four months working on this production, with considerable attention to the smallest details — from the furniture, wallpaper, props, costumes and hairstyles to the music, sound effects and the entire soundtrack of all the marketing content of the production,” says the director, whose oeuvre includes Reservoir Dogs, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Odd Couple and Dracula – A Feminist Revenge Fantasy.
“We've created a custom-built, two-level vintage mansion with a rather interesting personality of its own. The vintage musical score, along with an array of sound and light effects, is another important element of the production. I wanted the entire experience to feel cohesive rather than simply having contemporary actors dressed in period costumes,” adds Chandiramani.
And in order for it to remain a comedy and not turn into the caricature of one, Chandiramani was acutely aware of the checks and balances he needed to keep. “If the comedy becomes too exaggerated, the audience stops investing in the mystery. If the mystery becomes too serious, you lose the wonderful absurdity of the situations. One must constantly work on the rhythm of the production — knowing when to build tension, when to release it, when to allow silence and when to let the chaos take over. The audience should be laughing at the absurdity of what's happening while simultaneously trying to work out who committed the murder,” he explains.
It did help that in the production, the performers play performers who play performers. “Put a group of actors together in a room, add a little ego, insecurity, competitiveness and theatrical flair, and you already have the ingredients for a comedy. Throw in a murder, and things become considerably more interesting,” says Chandiramani, explaining that what makes these characters particularly entertaining is their inability to completely switch off their theatrical personalities. “There is always an element of performance in their relationships,” he said.
To make it more organic than a rigid script, the cast worked on creating backstories and character personalities, and understanding the reason behind each attitude. They also allowed for organic movement rather than conventional placement. “There are sequences involving physical comedy where the positioning of an actor, a moment of hesitation, an exchanged glance or even an awkward silence can completely transform a scene,” explains the director. “I can’t put my finger on a particular scene but there have been rehearsals where an entire scene’s dynamic has changed from what it started at only because of the actor’s hidden abilities and my feeling that we can do a 180-degree switch to make it feel funnier.”
Beyond seeing an interesting story unfold, Chandiramani hopes that the audience walk away “with a greater appreciation of what Dubai's home-grown theatre community is capable of creating and to spread the word about how the theatre scene in Dubai is worth spending time and money on.”
Will he succeed? The Game’s Afoot!
Tickets to see The Game’s Afoot at The Junction from Nov 27-29 are available at Platinumlist.net from Dh120. The shows at at 7.30pm on all three days.