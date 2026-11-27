And in order for it to remain a comedy and not turn into the caricature of one, Chandiramani was acutely aware of the checks and balances he needed to keep. “If the comedy becomes too exaggerated, the audience stops investing in the mystery. If the mystery becomes too serious, you lose the wonderful absurdity of the situations. One must constantly work on the rhythm of the production — knowing when to build tension, when to release it, when to allow silence and when to let the chaos take over. The audience should be laughing at the absurdity of what's happening while simultaneously trying to work out who committed the murder,” he explains.