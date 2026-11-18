Billie Eilish returns to Glastonbury alongside Harry Styles and Sam Fender
Pop icons Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender will headline Glastonbury 2027 festival. Styles makes his debut at the festival to be held at Worthy Farm scheduled for June 23 to 27.
Styles is the big first. He will make an appearance at the fest, following the release of his fourth album, Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, and a tour that included thirty nights at Madison Square Garden.
Billie Eilish is no stranger to the field. She made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 and, three years later, performed as the youngest-ever solo headliner. Her return is one of the most anticipated of the weekend.
Sam Fender returns after his 2022 performance, fresh off winning the Mercury Prize for his 2025 album.
According to the Guardian, Cher is said to make an unexpected appearance. She will make her Glastonbury debut at the age of 81, making her the oldest legends act to close out the festival.
The rest of the poster is stacked, too. Acts include rapper Little Simz and jazz group Ezra Collective, and The XX, Lily Allen, Chase & Status, Sombr and Kraftwerk have also been named.
First since 2025
The festival had taken a year off to help Worthy farm recover. “We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists,” festival organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement, in a report by the Guardian.
For now, the poster is out, the headliners are set, and fans have seven months to wonder who is scheduled for which day. With headliners like Harry Styles, the festival is bound to attract fans from outside the country to see them.