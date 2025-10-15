Grieving D’Angelo’s son on losing both parents: 'It's been a very rough and sad year'

D’Angelo leaves behind a legacy as one of R&B’s most influential voices
Grammy-winning R&B icon D’Angelo passed away at the age of 51 in New York City after a prolonged battle with cancer. According to PEOPLE, the legendary singer had been hospitalized for several months and spent his final two weeks in hospice care.
His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Tuesday:
“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” the family said. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”
In the late 1990s, D’Angelo was in a four-year relationship with fellow soul singer Angie Stone. The pair welcomed a son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II, in 1998.
Tragically, Stone passed away earlier this year on March 1 at the age of 63 following a car accident.
D’Angelo leaves behind a legacy as one of R&B’s most influential voices, blending smooth soul with unmistakable charisma, and a family that loved him dearly.
Their son, Michael Jr., spoke out publicly for the first time since both of his parents' deaths.
"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me," Michael told People in a statement Tuesday. "I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."
A source close to the family told the outlet that Michael Jr. had remained by his father's side during his final days.
