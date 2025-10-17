GOLD/FOREX
Gold digging or justified demand: Sia's ex husband wants her to pay $250,000 as spousal support each month

The couple were married for three years and have a son together

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
When Unstoppable singer Sia filed a petition to end her marriage with her second husband, Daniel Bernad, in May, little did she know he would file his own paperwork asking for (monetary) support.

Sia, full name Sia Furler, married Bernad in 2022. They have a son together. When she filed for divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences’, she wanted full custody of her child with visitation rights given to Bernad, according to official documents.

Now, Bernad, who once worked at a radiation oncologist, is arguing for a monthly allowance of $250,000 in addition to $300,000 for legal fees and $200,000 that will cover forensic accounting.

According to court documents, he is claiming that he has been jobless since 2021, when he quit his place of employment to open a ketamine treatment clinic with Sia. In such clinics, ketamine - a dissociative anesthetic is used in a controlled manner by a medical professional to help people suffering from anxiety or depression or for pain management.

The duo had reportedly launched a company in 2022 called Modern Medicine. However, according to court documents filed by her ex-husband, she stopped funding the project in March and even though his contract says he’ll be employed until July, he had not been paid a salary since then.

He also said that the family’s expenses crossed $400,000 because of the lavish lives they lived, which included private jets, holidays, high-end dining and full-time staff.

He explained that he would need to train for years before he would be able to practice as a doctor again.

He added that the Titanium singer funded his stay at a hotel until the end of July, but then although he paid over $100,000 to lease the property for a year, she refused to reimburse him.

Gold digger or man with a justified demand? The internet is divided in opinion.

Sia’s first marriage was to Australian singer-songwriter Erik Anders Lang between 2014 and 2016.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
