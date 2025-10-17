The duo had reportedly launched a company in 2022 called Modern Medicine. However, according to court documents filed by her ex-husband, she stopped funding the project in March and even though his contract says he’ll be employed until July, he had not been paid a salary since then.

According to court documents, he is claiming that he has been jobless since 2021, when he quit his place of employment to open a ketamine treatment clinic with Sia. In such clinics, ketamine - a dissociative anesthetic — is used in a controlled manner by a medical professional to help people suffering from anxiety or depression or for pain management.

