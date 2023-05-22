This weekend, a photo shared by South Korean actress Song Hyy-kyo, playing with her pet dog, went viral on Instagram with over 2 million likes.
On May 20, the Descendants of the Sun actress took to her personal Instagram account to share two photos of herself enjoying some time with her pet dog Ruby.
Everything, from the sun rays hitting the yard to the plants in the background and from Hye-kyo’s bright yellow dress to the fluffy dog added to the summer aesthetics of the photographs.
Fans soon shared heart emojis in the comments section.
Ruby is frequently featured on Hye-kyo’s Instagram, she was even seen endorsing a luxury brand’s pet-carrying bag last year.
Previously, sharing a news report about Ruby, Twitter user @4evercoolgal had posted: “Ruby is Song Hye-kyo's pet dog, which also appeared on the official Instagram of 'Breaking Up Now' and drew attention. Haha, my dear Ruby is a superstar like her Mommy.”
Meanwhile, the actress is still celebrating the success of her Netflix Original series 'The Glory', her upcoming projects are yet to be announced.
According to some reports on South Korean entertainment websites, Hye-kyo has pulled out from an offer for a mystery thriller that she was reviewing.
On May 17, website Soompi.com reported: “Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee, who were reviewing offers to star in the new mystery thriller The Price of Confession (literal title), decided to turn down the offers after long discussion.”
In response to the report, the actress’ agency UAA briefly commented: “We are in the process of checking. It is difficult to answer precisely at this moment.”
The Price of Confession depicts the bloody chronicle of two women surrounding a murder case.