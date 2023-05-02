While stars from around the world descended at the Met Gala 2023 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City today, K-culture fans waited for South Korean idols to grace the red carpet.
Many took to Twitter to share photos and videos of South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and K-pop stars, Jennie Kim of Blackpink and Jackson Wang of GOT7, who made their Met Gala debut this year.
Many called Jennie the “Human Chanel”. The Korean musician was dressed in a black and white vintage Chanel bow dress for her Met Gala debut.
A Twitter user @nicky_santoso posted: “They were so serious when they named her human Chanel.”
A viral video showed her speaking in an interview with Emma Chamberlain, the YouTube celebrity who was the official Vogue correspondent this year. In the interview, Jennie shared the advice she had received from her band member Rosie, who had attended the Met Gala in 2021. “Rosie, she was here last year. She told me to ‘just have fun’," she said.
Another photo of Jennie and Song Hye-kyo posing together for a selfie also went viral.
Tweep @solchsft posted: “Jennie and Song Hye-kyo in one frame making history.”
And, Jackson Wang, a Chinese-born K-pop star, turned heads in his Louis Vuitton outfit that he wore as a tribute to German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, which was also the theme of this year's Met Gala.
Meanwhile, despite countless rumors and even after trending during the event, Jimin was nowhere to be seen on the red carpet. Twitter was dotted with memes in his absence.
Tweep @idchaosjm posted: “Congratulations Jimin for being the most-talked-about celebrity before the met gala, during the Met Gala, and after the Met Gala... Nobody can do it like you.”
Some event went as far as ‘photoshopping’ him on the Met Gala red carpet.