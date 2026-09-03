George Clooney awarded Venice Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement: 'Nobody arrives anywhere on their own'

Clooney’s emotional Golden Lion honour celebrates 45 years of ‘happy accidents’
George Clooney accepted the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony on Wednesday, in an emotional moment that saw the actor appear close to tears. His wife, Amal Clooney, was also visibly moved as she watched from nearby.
The award came with a personal connection: it was presented by Laura Dern, who has been friends with Clooney since they worked together on a horror sequel in Hungary more than four decades ago. Dern has previously spoken about how Clooney looked out for her during the shoot, describing the relationship as similar to that between an older and younger sibling.
Introducing Clooney, Dern highlighted his career, including his six Oscar nominations across different categories, before turning to their long friendship. She also praised him as a generous scene partner and someone who has had a lasting impact on the people he has worked with. "He’s the best friend you could ever have and the funniest person you will ever meet,” she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "He is a lifeline to pure truth. You are on set with a master.
He watches his fellow actors like a hawk. You can feel George rooting for you,” she said. “He only wants everyone to win, and like a camp counselor, he shows up every day reminding us that movie making is a bliss-filled privilege.”
Rather than carry the tribute solo, Dern brought the room letters from Clooney's circle. Brad Pitt painted Clooney as a man who would show up for any award ceremony going and calling him a prankster, athlete, and yet, reliable presence in a crisis, with a jab at his dancing thrown in for good measure. Adam Sandler kept his note short and sincere, essentially saying no one thinks of other people the way Clooney does.
When it was Clooney's turn to speak, he opened with a joke about what it means when people start handing you lifetime achievement awards — mostly, he said, it makes you wonder what they know that you don't. But the speech turned reflective fast.
He talked about 45 years in the business not as some grand design, but as one lucky break stacked on another: people who gave him chances before he'd earned them, directors who saw something first, writers and crews who made him look better than he was. Nobody, he said, really gets anywhere alone. "When you start reflecting on the years, you realise you really didn’t have a career as much as a series of happy accidents,” he said. “Somebody gave me my first job, somebody else gave me my second job. A director saw something in me that I was yet to see. A writer wrote better lines than I deserved. A crew member made me look like I knew what I was doing. A star, like Laura, was kind enough to let me learn from them. And over time, you begin to realize that nobody arrives anywhere on their own.”
Then he turned outward. Clooney spoke about what years of film festivals have taught him, that grief and laughter don't really change shape from one language to the next, and that the fear currently being sold to people by those in power doesn't hold up against that fact. He drew a line from that idea straight to why storytelling matters in moments like this: that the first targets of anyone trying to control a population are usually the journalists and artists refusing to make things simple.
Movies don't solve the big structural problems of the world, he said, but they can do something smaller and still important, which is remind people that a total stranger might be the hero of a story they'll never hear.