George Clooney awarded Venice Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement: 'Nobody arrives anywhere on their own'

He talked about 45 years in the business not as some grand design, but as one lucky break stacked on another: people who gave him chances before he'd earned them, directors who saw something first, writers and crews who made him look better than he was. Nobody, he said, really gets anywhere alone. "When you start reflecting on the years, you realise you really didn’t have a career as much as a series of happy accidents,” he said. “Somebody gave me my first job, somebody else gave me my second job. A director saw something in me that I was yet to see. A writer wrote better lines than I deserved. A crew member made me look like I knew what I was doing. A star, like Laura, was kind enough to let me learn from them. And over time, you begin to realize that nobody arrives anywhere on their own.”