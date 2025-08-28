Gangnam Style star PSY apologises after police probe into sleeping pill prescriptions: 'It was an oversight'

“Hello, this is P NATION. This is our position regarding the issue of singer PSY’s proxy pickup of sleeping medication. Having had a third party collect a prescription-only sleeping medication on his behalf was clearly a mistake and an oversight. We apologise. PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has been taking sleeping medication in accordance with his medical team’s prescription. His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing. In the process, there were instances in which a third party picked up the sleeping medication on his behalf, and the police are currently conducting an investigation. We once again apologise for causing concern.”