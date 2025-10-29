But at the height of his rising career, a shock spread through the industry. In 2009, Ahuja was accused of raping his 19-year-old domestic worker, an allegation that shocked the film industry and the nation. Arrested and tried, he was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to seven years in prison, though he pleaded his innocence throughout and appealed the verdict. Despite a brief attempt to return with Welcome Back (2015), the film industry had moved on, leaving Ahuja's Bollywood career in permanent limbo.