Chiranjeevi has hit back against AI-generated deepfake videos circulating online, filing a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police after obscene clips featuring him appeared on adult websites. Authorities confirmed a case has been registered under multiple IT and criminal law provisions, including Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
In his complaint, Chiranjeevi condemned the videos as “malicious” and said they have caused “severe and irreparable harm” to his reputation. “These fabricated clips distort public perception, undermine decades of goodwill, and inflict personal and emotional distress on me and my family,” he stated. He urged authorities to swiftly investigate and remove the content from all platforms, including mirror sites, as quoted by ANI.
He demanded that the police initiate a criminal and technical investigation against those who created, uploaded, and circulated these videos. He also sought urgent blocking and removal of the content from the internet, including from mirrored or affiliated websites. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Sections 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
The actor recently won an ad-interim injunction from the Hyderabad City Civil Court protecting his personality rights. The court barred any unauthorized use of his name, image, voice, or likeness, recognising Chiranjeevi as a legendary figure in Indian cinema whose identity has been exploited online.
The order specifically covers the use of his stage titles—‘MEGA STAR’, ‘CHIRU’, and ‘ANNAYYA’—and warns that any infringement could attract serious civil and criminal consequences.
Chiranjeevi, whose illustrious career spans over four decades and includes the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, is determined to safeguard his legacy and ensure that AI technologies aren’t misused to tarnish his reputation.
