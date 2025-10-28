He demanded that the police initiate a criminal and technical investigation against those who created, uploaded, and circulated these videos. He also sought urgent blocking and removal of the content from the internet, including from mirrored or affiliated websites. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Sections 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.